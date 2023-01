Vicksburg Police: Christmas Day Kidnapping defendant appears in court Published 5:20 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Terren Carter, 41 of Vicksburg, appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Wednesday, Dec. 28 facing charges of kidnapping and possession of cocaine stemming from a standoff with police on First North Street on Dec. 25.

Judge Penny Lawson set his bond at $115,000 and bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury.