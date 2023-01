Vicksburg Police investigating New Year’s Eve shooting Published 5:30 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Officers responded to an address in the 400 block of Locust Street for a report of shots fired on Saturday at 4:14 p.m.

The female victim stated someone fired into her 2005 Honda Accord as she was driving on Locust Street. She received a minor wound to her scalp and was treated and released at Merit Health River Region Medical Center.

The case is currently under investigation.