Basketball roundup: Carter gets 100th win as Gators top Callaway; PCA's Mack and Selby have big nights

Kelvin Carter’s 100th victory as Vicksburg High’s boys’ basketball coach was even sweeter because of who it happened to come against.

Davian Williams scored a game-high 20 points, and Vicksburg stayed a step ahead of Callaway all night to win 73-60 in its MHSAA Region 3-5A opener on Tuesday.

The Gators (17-2, 1-0 Region 3-5A) gave Carter his 100th win in six-plus seasons at the school, and snapped an eight-game losing streak against perennial state power Callaway (6-9, 0-1).

Vicksburg has only beaten Callaway twice since the start of the 2010-11 season, with the last victory coming in 2019.

“It’s super duper gratifying, especially considering Callaway has pretty much whupped up on us for a lot of years,” Carter said. “The guys played hard and it was a basketball environment. We fought to the end. It was gratifying.”

Williams scored 11 of his 20 points in the first quarter as the Gators got out to an early lead and never let it go. They expanded a five-point lead to 12 by the end of the third quarter and maintained it in the fourth.

Tyler Henderson added 13 points for the Gators, Jaylin Jackson scored 11 and Malik Franklin had eight.

Kedarius Wade led Callaway with 17 points and Treivon Taylor had 15.

“We just kept control of the game and that right there is very motivating mental-wise,” Carter said. “Normally when we’ve gotten in those situations in the past, we’ve folded. This time they were convinced we had control of the game from the second quarter on.”

Carter added that beating Callaway was more than just another win, even beyond his personal milestone.

“I think it was a big statement game,” Carter said. “First of all, it was the first district game and it was at Callaway. It really jump-started district. We’ve got Provine on Friday which I think is the team to beat in JPS in our district. It was a mental hurdle because we’ve had that Callaway bug.”

Vicksburg plays at Provine Friday at 6 p.m. in another Region 3-5A matchup.

Clinton 62, Warren Central 44

Za’Kariyea Hamilton scored 11 of his game-high 17 points in the second quarter, and Clinton (10-5) beat Warren Central for its fifth consecutive victory.

Clinton trailed by three points after the first quarter, but outscored the Vikings 20-11 in the second to take the lead for good. The Arrows also held Warren Central to just five points in the fourth quarter.

Tyler Nichols added 14 points for Clinton and Corren Redd had 13.

Gaylon Turner was Warren Central’s only player in double figures, with 12 points. Garrett Orgas-Fisher and Padre Gray scored six points apiece.

Warren Central will play its MHSAA Region 6-6A opener Friday against Pearl, at 6 p.m. at Warren Central Junior High.

Porter’s Chapel 86, Delta Streets 68

Lawson Selby and Ty Mack both produced monster games to lead Porter’s Chapel Academy to an MAIS District 3-3A victory over Delta Streets.

Mack finished with a game-high 34 points and 10 rebounds, and Selby had 31 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Mack made four 3-pointers in the second half and had 14 points in the fourth quarter. He was 10-for-12 from the free throw line in the game.

Chase Hearn added nine points for the Eagles (7-4, 4-1 District 3-3A). Noah Porter had seven points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Kameron Hunt led Delta Streets with 15 points.

PCA will play at home Thursday at 6 p.m. against Deer Creek.

Girls

Vicksburg 63, Callaway 60

Janiah Caples and Layla Carter scored 18 points apiece, and the Vicksburg Missy Gators defeated Callaway in their MHSAA Region 3-5A opener.

Vicksburg jumped out to an 11-point lead at the end of the first quarter, then struggled to pull away. It was outscored 34-23 in the second half, but managed to hang on.

JaNa Colenburg scored nine points for the Missy Gators (15-4, 1-0 Region 3-5A) and Jelisa Tyler had 10 rebounds. Kierra James finished with seven points and eight rebounds.

It was the first time since 2019, and only the second time since 2006, that Vicksburg’s girls and boys’ teams beat Callaway in the same doubleheader.