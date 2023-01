Vicksburg, Port Gibson residents among recent Mississippi Lotto winners Published 9:49 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Three people in Vicksburg and Port Gibson had winning lottery tickets in the last two weeks, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced.

A Vicksburg woman won $3,945 on a CASH 4 ticket purchased from Murphy Oil USA #8544 in Vicksburg on Dec. 30.

A Port Gibson woman won $1,200 on a CASH 4 ticket purchased from Nick’s One Stop of Port Gibson LLC on Dec. 30, and a Port Gibson woman won $3,100 on a CASH 4 ticket purchased from the same store on Jan. 3.

To view a list of winners, visit www.mslotteryhome.com/players/winners.