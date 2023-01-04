Warren County Land Records Dec. 26 to Jan. 2 Published 11:13 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Dec. 26 to Jan. 2.

Warranty Deeds

*Lindsey Spencer Barnes to Tony L. Warnock, Nancy L. Warnock and Drew L. Warnock, Lots 54 and 55, Dogwood Lake Estates Part 1-C.

*Yolanda Renee Lewis to Demond Calvin, Lot 5, Northview.

*Duncan Mobile Homes Inc. to William James Duncan, Lot 26, Pecanwood Place Subdivision Part 1.

*Scott Luke to Paul Benton Gorney, Block 3, Part of Lot 15 and 16, Wharf and Land Original.

*Marjorie (C) Kinnebrew to Donald C. Guynes and Krista Kinnebrew Guynes, Part of Section 18, Township 16 North, Range 4 West.

* Marjorie (C) Kinnebrew to Jerry B. Kinnebrew Jr. and Debora K. Kinnebrew, Part of Section 18, Township 16 North, Range 4 West.

*Marjorie (C) Kinnebrew to Jerry B. Kinnebrew Jr. and Debora K. Kinnebrew, Part of Section 6, Township 07 North, Range 4 West.

*June Chiplin Thomas to Pamela D. Newton, Lot 9, Switzer Subdivision.

*June Chiplin Thomas to Pamela D. Newton, Lot 4, Switzer Subdivision.

*June Chiplin Thomas to Pamela D. Newton, Lot 3, Switzer Subdivision.

*June Chiplin Thomas to Pamela D. Newton, Lot 8, Switzer Subdivision.

*Property Pros Investments LLC to Kalpanaben Patel and Mitul Patel, Lot 11 and Part of Lot 10, Maywood Terrace No. 6.

*R&R Ventures LLC to Sophia Pecanty, Lot 14, Fair Hill No. 1.

Deeds of Trust

*John G. Booth and Charlotte K. Booth to Cadence Bank, Part of Lot 51, Union Bank.

*Sophia Pecanty to Fidelity Bank, Lot 14, Fair Hill No. 1.

*Paul Gorney to Trustmark National Bank, Block 3, Lot 16, Wharf and Land Original.

*Hidden Charms LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Lot 2, Gordon.

*Old JC Penny LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Lot 1, Gordon.

*Heather A. Hopkins to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Block 7, Lot 3, Katieville.

*Kalpanaben Patel and Mitul Patel to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 11 and Part of Lot 10, Maywood Terrace No. 6.

Marriage Licenses

*Christian Malachi Rush, 20, Mississippi, to Keiara Santiana Gillum, 18, Mississippi.

*Timothy Michael Thorpe, 51, Arizona, to Ami Anne Ledlow, 51, Illinois.

*Austin Glenn Johnson, 23, Mississippi, to Brooklyn McKenzie Richards, 22, Mississippi.

*Kaleb Drew Moody, 30, Alabama, to Molly Faith Rowland, 30, Mississippi.

*David Shane Peterson, 21, Jackson, Miss., to Haley Celeste Richardson, 20, Bossier City, La.

*Ferdinand Andrew Glapion, 42, Mississippi, to Charlotte Carter, 42, Mississippi.

*Daniel Bryant Trussell, 59, Mississippi, to Melissa Garner Breedlove, 51, Mississippi.