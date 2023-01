Willie (Bill) Humes III Published 10:22 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Mr. Willie (Bill) Humes III passed away on December 17, 2022, in Florida.

Graveside services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Pastor Arthur Bridges officiating. Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.