Flaggs receives Americanism Award from American Legion Post 213 Published 9:47 am Thursday, January 5, 2023

American Legion Post 213 Legionnaire Dorwin Shields, third from right, presented Mayor George Flaggs Jr. with the Americanism Award as Ward 1 Alderman Michael Mayfield, left, and Legionnaires Alonzo Stevens, right, and Linda Stevens looked on during Tuesday’s meeting of the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

The award was presented to Flaggs in recognition of his and the city’s support of the Post’s programs.