Flaggs receives Americanism Award from American Legion Post 213

Published 9:47 am Thursday, January 5, 2023

By John Surratt

(Photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)

American Legion Post 213 Legionnaire Dorwin Shields, third from right, presented Mayor George Flaggs Jr. with the Americanism Award as Ward 1 Alderman Michael Mayfield, left, and Legionnaires Alonzo Stevens, right, and Linda Stevens looked on during Tuesday’s meeting of the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

The award was presented to Flaggs in recognition of his and the city’s support of the Post’s programs.

 

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author

