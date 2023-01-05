Forris Nikita Goodwin Jr. Published 9:03 am Thursday, January 5, 2023

Forris Nikita Goodwin Jr., a Vicksburg resident, passed away on Tuesday, January 3 in the UMMC Hospital following a brief illness. He was 37. He had worked as a security guard and had attended Mt. Pisgah M. B. Chruch. He was preceded in death by his father, Forris Goodwin, Sr. He is survived by his wife, Candace Goodwin; his son, Kyron Goodwin; his mother, Kathaleen Goodwin; his brother, Marquis Goodwin and a host of cousins and others.

Funeral arrangements are to be held on Saturday, January 7 at noon in the Hickory Tree M. B. Church with the Reverend Virdell Lewis Jr. officiating; interment will follow in the Hickory Tree Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 6 in the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. with facial coverings required while inside the building.