Funeral services for Mrs. Gladys Erves Reed are to be held on Tuesday, January 10 in the Hickory Tree M. B. Church at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Virdell Lewis Jr. officiating; interment shall follow in the Hickory Tree Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 9 in the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. with facial coverings required while inside the building.

Gladys Erves Reed a Vicksburg resident passed away on Wednesday, January 4 at her home following a brief illness, she was 85. She was a retired bus driver for the Warren County School system and was a member of the Hickory Tree M. B. Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Hazel Erves; her husband, David Reed Sr.; her sons, David Reed Jr. and Dennis Reed; daughter, Mary Reed; her brothers, Alfred Erves Jr. and Robert Erves Sr.

She is survived by her two sons Calvin Reed Sr. and Alfred Reed Sr. both of Vicksburg; her daughter, Adreienne Reed Middleton of Vicksburg and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and others.