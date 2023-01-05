New travel center to locate at CERES Industrial Park Published 9:27 am Thursday, January 5, 2023

The Vicksburg Warren Partnership confirmed Thursday that the Warren County Port Commission and the Warren County Board of Supervisors recently approved the sale of a 22.94-acre parcel at the Ceres Industrial Park to Flowers Travel Center, LLC.

The land will be used to construct a new travel center which is expected to include eight fuel dispensers for cars, three diesel fuel lanes with satellites for trucks, an oil change and truck lube center, and a car and truck wash. The center is expected to also include a convenience store and two new restaurants.

The project will create a minimum of 30 full-time jobs with an estimated annual payroll of $936,000 per year. The total minimum anticipated investment is $8,000,000.

“We are excited to see this addition to our industrial park as it will provide more food options for the employees working at the park and will help in generating additional revenue for Warren County through the attraction of more Interstate travelers that now will have more reasons to stop in Warren County instead of waiting to stop somewhere else,” said Pablo Diaz, President & CEO of the Economic Development Partnership.

Don Brown, Chairman of the Warren County Port Commission said, “We have been working with multiple companies that wanted to locate in this particular piece of property and we are excited to have reached a deal with a project that we believe will enhance the park and provide great benefits for our community. As always, we are pleased that additional jobs will be created and that more investment is being attracted to Ceres and the community at large.”

Diaz said that, although no specific date has been given for the opening of the travel center, it is expected that construction will start in the first half of 2023.