Vicksburg residents among those cited for use of pods while bow hunting

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited 10 people, including two from Vicksburg, for alleged bow hunting violations in East Carroll Parish.

Vicksburg residents Megan Buckner, 45, and Larry Lambiotte, 47, were among those cited for possession of pods while bow hunting on Dec. 28, the LDWFP said in a release.

Pods are small tips placed on arrows that contain drugs or poison intended to kill or slow an animal. Possession of pods while bow hunting brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail.

LDWFP agents also cited Shaun D. Faucheaux, 47, and Asa G. Tibbs, 20, both of Broussard, La.; Laura Facheaux, 54, of Franklin; Metreades Descant IV, 35, of Bunkie; Elliot Nipper, 48, of Sterlington; Samuel Spurgeon, 37, of Alexandria; Jesse H. Roberts III, 51, and Jesse Henton Roberts IV, 19, both of Ruston.

Agents were on patrol along the Mississippi River when they initiated compliance checks on hunters south of Lake Providence. Agents found the subjects in possession of pods while bow hunting. The pods were located in quivers attached to archery equipment.

During the investigation, agents found that Spurgeon harvested an antlerless deer with the use of an arrow fitted with a pod.

Agents seized all of the pods and the antlerless deer in association with the case.

In addition to the fines for pod possession, Spurgeon may also face civil restitution totaling $1,624 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer.