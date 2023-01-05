WARRIOR’S WILL: Abandoned dog thriving after back leg amputation Published 2:25 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023

1 of 3

Warrior, the now-tripedal black and tan dog saved by Paws Rescue of Vicksburg, is thriving after a successful amputation last week.

The dog was lying in the middle of the road begging for help in early December when Paws came to her aid. Her back left leg was injured to the point where the Paws Rescue team and Animal Medical Clinic determined amputation was the best course of treatment.

“She is doing really great. Animals have amazing souls, and no matter what’s happened to them they’re still so loving,” said Leigh Conerly, president of the Paws Rescue Board of Directors. “And she can’t get close enough to you. She is a lapdog for sure. And she is gorgeous.”

When she was rescued, Warrior was severely underweight. She’s put on a few pounds over the last month, but unfortunately, still has a long way to go before she’s ready to be adopted by her forever family.

Conerly said Warrior still has a long recovery ahead of her and is also battling heartworms, which will need to be treated. She also has to overcome the emotional wounds of abandonment and learn what it’s like to just be a dog again, living a life free from pain.

“The initial bill is a pretty good size, and she’s not done,” Conerly said. “She has heartworms and she’s going to need to be spayed, so she’s going to incur some more expenses.”

With Warrior’s mounting medical bills, Conerly said the rescue welcomes monetary donations as the dog continues to recover.

Those who would like to donate to Warrior’s recovery can do so by calling Animal Medical Clinic at 601-636-9410, mailing a check to Paws Rescue of Vicksburg at P.O. Box 13, Redwood, MS 39156 or donating via Paypal at leigh@pawsrescuepets.org.

“A huge thank you to the great vets and staff at Animal Medical Clinic,” a Facebook post from Paws read. “She is alive and thriving because of their care and compassion.”