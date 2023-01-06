Academy of Innovation accepting applications for enrollment Published 2:13 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

The Vicksburg Warren School District (VWSD) is currently taking applications for students who would like to enroll in the Academy of Innovation (AOI) for the 2023-2024 school year.

AOI is a school that serves seventh and eighth graders pursuing fields in science, technology, engineering, arts and math in Warren County.

According to VWSD, enrollment is open to incoming seventh- and eighth-graders in Warren County. To qualify, students must have at least an average score of B in science, math and English.

The deadline for applications will be Feb. 10, and acceptance letters will be mailed out in mid-March.

To apply online and for more information, parents can visit VWSD.org.