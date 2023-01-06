Academy of Innovation accepting applications for enrollment

Published 2:13 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Vicksburg Warren School District (VWSD) is currently taking applications for students who would like to enroll in the Academy of Innovation (AOI) for the 2023-2024 school year.

AOI is a school that serves seventh and eighth graders pursuing fields in science, technology, engineering, arts and math in Warren County.

According to VWSD, enrollment is open to incoming seventh- and eighth-graders in Warren County. To qualify, students must have at least an average score of B in science, math and English.

The deadline for applications will be Feb. 10, and acceptance letters will be mailed out in mid-March.

To apply online and for more information, parents can visit VWSD.org.

