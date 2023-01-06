BABY NEW YEAR: Meet Kingston, Vicksburg’s first baby of 2023 Published 2:57 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

While he wasn’t born as the clock struck midnight, the birth of baby Kingston on Jan. 4 signaled the new year for Merit Health River Region.

Born to mother Carlliyah, Kingston isn’t only the first baby born in Vicksburg in 2023. He’s also his mother’s first baby. Although giving birth was a new experience for Carlliyah, she said the team at River Region made the process a breeze.

“(Birth) was actually easy for me,” she said. “The staff made the experience much better and Dr. (Kimberly) Zachow was wonderful. It was great. I had zero to no pain.”

Carlliyah said she was surprised to learn her baby was the first of 2023 — but also, she was surprised he decided to make his arrival nine days earlier than expected.

“He was due on January 13th, so it was a big surprise,” she said.

To mark the momentous occasion, Carlliyah said she received a soft lovey for Kingston and an angel night light.

As far as baby Kingston, his mother said he’s healthy and doing great.

“He’s feeding good and is very chilled,” she said, adding that the birthing experience at Merit Health River Region was overall a “great experience.”

Editor’s Note: Last names have been omitted from this story at the request of Merit Health River Region.