Basketball roundup: Gators beat Provine in Class 5A showdown; WC and VHS girls score region wins Published 11:36 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

The Vicksburg Gators passed another big test Friday night.

Tyler Henderson scored a game-high 21 points to lead three players in double figures, and Vicksburg High beat Provine 68-55 in a matchup of two of the best boys’ basketball teams in MHSAA Class 5A.

Davian Williams scored seven of his 11 points in the fourth quarter. The Gators got out to a 12-point lead at halftime and then kept Provine at arm’s length throughout the second half.

It was the second straight win to start region play for Vicksburg (18-2, 2-0 MHSAA Region 3-5A), and fifth consecutive victory overall. The Gators also knocked off longtime nemesis Callaway earlier in the week.

Provine (14-2, 0-1) had a seven-game winning streak snapped. Javian Watkins led the Rams with 20 points, Emajai Horton scored 17 and Jamaal Henderson had 12.

Malik Franklin finished with 14 points for Vicksburg, and Vicksburg will play at Forest Hill Monday at 6 p.m.

ACCS 58, St. Aloysius 39

Trenton Davis and Tyson Young scored 11 points apiece to lead Adams County Christian School past St. Aloysius on Friday.

ACCS only led 26-22 at halftime, but outscored the Flashes 15-6 in the fourth quarter to finally pull away.

Ahmad Stewart led St. Al with 12 points, while Carter Henderson scored eight and Carson Gleese had six.

Warren Central 56, Pearl 45

Padre Gray scored 16 points and Lazaveon Sylvester added 10 as Warren Central (7-7, 1-0 MHSAA Region 6-6A) defeated Pearl in its region opener.

Garrett Orgas-Fisher added seven points for Warren Central, which will play at Terry Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. The Vikings had won four of their last six games.

Girls

Warren Central 53, Pearl 44

Ta’Miya Sims scored 10 of her game-high 15 points in the fourth quarter, and Warren Central (9-5, 1-0 MHSAA Region 6-6A) surged past Pearl in the second half to win its girls’ basketball region opener.

The Lady Vikes shot 47.8 percent (11-for-23) from the field and outscored Pearl 35-15 in the second half. Pearl led by 11 points at halftime.

Jae’la Smith scored 11 points for Warren Central. Zion Harvey added eight, and Kayleigh Karel and Alexis Jefferson finished with seven apiece.

Chrystane Walters led Pearl (3-11, 0-2) with 14 points, Zuri Wilson had 11 and Hannah Moore scored 10.

Warren Central will play Madison Central in the Rumble of the South tournament at Belhaven University in Jackson on Saturday at noon

Vicksburg 73, Provine 40

Janiah Caples totaled 16 points, five steals and four assists, and three other Vicksburg High players scored in double figures as the Missy Gators crushed Provine.

Layla Carter scored 14 points, Rodrianna Hall had 13 and Kalia Bland 10 for Vicksburg (16-4, 2-0 Region 3-5A). Kierra James chipped in six points and five rebounds.

Vicksburg raced out to a 28-6 lead in the first quarter and was never threatened after that. Provine (0-12, 0-1) kept the margin around 20 points for the rest of the first half, and then the Missy Gators outscored the Lady Rams 21-6 in the third to turn it into a full-fledged rout.

Vicksburg won its fifth consecutive game. It will play Holmes County Central in the Rumble of the South tournament at Belhaven University in Jackson on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.