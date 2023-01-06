Old Post Files Jan. 6, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Friday, January 6, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Donald Y. Wilson Jr. is christened at Christ Episcopal Church. • J.D. Chisholm is ill at his home. • Harry Biedenharn is host for the Rotary Club.

90 years ago: 1933

The boats, Hunger and America, owned by Houston Brothers, burn in Lake Centennial.

80 years ago: 1943

Mr. and Mrs. E.L. Parrish move from Jackson to Vicksburg. • Mary Blake completes a course at WAAC Motor Transport School in Iowa.

70 years ago: 1953

Mid-States Corporation of Chicago purchases the local M-System Trailer concern. • Judge Ben Guider is ill with the flu and Warren County Court is postponed. • Mrs. Reeve Deason returns from a holiday visit in New Orleans. • Robert J. Haney, former resident, dies in Yazoo City.

60 years ago: 1963

Natalie Wood and Warren Beatty star in “Splendor in the Grass” at the Rivoli Drive-In. • Travis Vance Sr. is installed as president of the Vicksburg Shrine Club. • Edwin Murphey Jr. is nominated for the Air Force Academy.

50 years ago: 1973

Frank E. Everett, Vicksburg attorney, is one of 41 authors of the new two-volume History of Mississippi. • Mr. ad Mrs. Joe Edwards announce the birth of a daughter, Christy Michelle, on Jan. 5. • Gil Martin will direct the 1973 Heart Fund in its annual Warren County appeal. • The Vicksburg Evening Post salutes Avery J. “Bubby” Holliday after serving two years with the police department.

40 years ago: 1983

Mr. and Mrs. Joe McBroom announce the birth of a daughter, Lindsey Susanne, on Jan. 5. • Ann Green, chief of the Technical Services Branch at the U.S. Army Waterways Experiment Station, retires with 37 years of service.

30 years ago: 1993

Services are held for Rosa H. Washington. • Leroy and Cordellia Warfield announce the birth of a daughter, Tiffany Akela, on Dec. 26.

20 years ago: 2003

George Sr. and Katrina Rogers Lewis announce the birth of a son, Jordan Rahman. • A reception is planned to honor the Rev. Robert Boyd, new minister of Bethel A.M.E. Church. • The home of Gladys Bingham on Grove Street earns a beautification award from Keep Vicksburg-Warren Beautiful.

10 years ago: 2013

Vicksburg High soccer player, Mikayla Banks, scored two goals in a 3-1 win over Murrah. • Steve, Greg and Jeff Turcotte, have donated a set of girls basketball uniforms and $1,000 to St. Aloysius High School in honor of their mother, Katherine Meyer Turcotte, who died in September.