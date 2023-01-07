FRAZIER: New year, same technology woes, new outlook Published 4:00 am Saturday, January 7, 2023

I recently got a new phone and a new printer.

Our home printer bit the dust a couple of weeks ago and although my phone was still working, it had been cracked so I decided I needed an upgrade. As for the printer, I don’t use it on a daily basis, but on the occasions I do, I need one that works. So I began to do a little research.

I knew I didn’t want anything big and bulky that took up too much desk space. And I didn’t require anything fancy, since I don’t plan on printing out colorful photos. I leave that to the kiosks at Walgreens and CVS.

So, I settled on a small little HP knowing it would meet my needs.

I tracked one down at Walmart and promptly brought it home. One would think getting a new printer shouldn’t be that big of a deal, but it was for me. When it came to pairing it with my computer, I failed miserably and after many attempts of trying unsuccessfully, I finally got it to print.

I was so proud of myself; however, the joy didn’t last long.

Later that evening, my new printer would not respond, so I had to call in the troops. Of course, it was only a matter of minutes and hubby had everything up and running.

A similar situation occurred with my new phone.

Little did I know that all my apps with passwords would have to be recalibrated, which of course forced me to conjure up a truckload of new passwords — so much for facial identification. And as with the printer, I had to pair the new phone with my car radio.

How embarrassing it was to have to call my daughter for assistance. And what was even worse, since she was driving, she put me on speakerphone to convey instructions and there were others with her in the car. Now her friends know how inept I am with technology.

I felt like the woman in the “Scarlett Letter.” Just scratch a big I on my forehead for Idiot.

For me, anything new comes with uncertainties — even a new year.

But like my new printer and new phone, I know 2023 will hold opportunities for me to grow and learn, even if it requires a little help from my friends.