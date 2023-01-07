Old Post Files Jan. 7, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Saturday, January 7, 2023

100 years ago: 1923

Rev. W.M. Walton leaves for Richmond on Scout business. • Mrs. S.W. Johnston is re-elected president of the Civic League. • H.G. Booth is very ill. • The store of Tom Joseph at Phelan’s Crossing burns.

90 years ago: 1933

Mrs. George Metz takes office as matron of the Order of Eastern Star. • The Felix Austin home at Oak Ridge burns. • The Knights of Columbus purchases a piece of property in the rear of their home on Cherry Street from Mrs. Lee Richardson.

80 years ago: 1943

Rogers Young, U.S. Park Service historian, addresses the Optimist Club. • Gibson Clark dies in Cary. • Mrs. Ed Crevitt undergoes surgery at the Vicksburg Hospital. • Mrs. Dillard Littlefield returns from a visit in California.

70 years ago: 1953

S.E. Treanor is re-elected president of the First National Bank and Trust Co. • Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur McKay announce the birth a daughter, Beatrice, on Jan. 11. • Mr. and Mrs. Everitt Harris are visiting in Memphis. • Edmund R. Jones dies.

60 years ago: 1963

Anne Stallworth and James McKeown are married Dec. 22. • Mrs. Ben Colmery is home after spending the holidays with her son in Ann Arbor, Mich.

50 years ago: 1973

The Steamer Sprague is scheduled to leave Vicksburg this week for New Orleans, where it will go into dry-dock for replanting of its hull. • Mr. and Mrs. Randy A. Knott are the parents of a son, Chadwick Stephen, born Jan. 11. • Alvin J. Sanders and Bernice Hurens receive awards for 12 years of service at the Holiday Inn. • Miss Catherine Terizena Hossley of Vicksburg is awarded stewardess wings by Piedmont Airlines in Winston-Salem, N.C.

40 years ago: 1983

Mississippi comic Jerry Clower speaks at the Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce banquet. • Mr. and Mrs. Randy H. Jolly announce the birth of a daughter, Sara Penettie, on Dec. 22.

30 years ago: 1993

Assistant Surgeon General Dr. Marilyn H. Gaston visits the Vicksburg Warren Community Health Center. • Funeral services are held for Will “Buddy” Miller Jr.

20 years ago: 2003

Diane Gawronski is elected president of the Vicksburg Association of Marketing Professionals. • Jada R. and Jordan R. Conner celebrate their birthday. • Deputy Mike Marshall is a guest speaker in Warrenton Elementary GATES classes.

10 years ago: 2013

The second suspect in Warren County’s first killing of the new year surrendered, and both suspects were denied bail in the shooting death of 19-year-old Jackson man. • The co-founder of an organization that removes dogs from yard chains and puts them in safe enclosures wants to make chaining, or tethering, dogs illegal in Vicksburg.