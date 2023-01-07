Southern Miss knocks off ULM to get back into the win column Published 6:10 pm Saturday, January 7, 2023

MONROE, La. — Southern Miss got back on track on the second half of its Louisiana loop.

DeAndre Pinckney had a double-double with a career-high 24 points and 11 rebounds, Austin Crowley added 21 points and six rebounds, and Southern Miss beat Louisiana-Monroe 65-60 on Saturday.

The win moved the Golden Eagles (14-3, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference) back into prime position in the Sun Belt standings at the halfway point of a four-game road swing, and back into the win column after losing to Louisiana-Lafayette on Thursday. Southern Miss plays at Marshall and Arkansas State next week.

Southern Miss went nearly 6 1/2 minutes without scoring in the second half, which allowed Louisiana-Monroe to erase a six-point deficit and take the lead. Thomas Howell’s layup with 6:29 remaining put the Warhawks ahead 54-53.

Southern Miss did not answer until a three-point play by Pinckney with 3:11 to go ended its drought. The Golden Eagles never trailed again.

Pinckney made a 3-pointer with 2:39 remaining, then sank four free throws coming down the stretch. Pinckney scored 10 consecutive points for Southern Miss before Crowley made two free throws with five seconds left to seal the victory.

Tyreke Locure paced Louisiana-Monroe (7-10, 3-1) with 21 points and Jamari Blackmon added 17. Howell finished with nine points and 10 rebounds.