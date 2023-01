Who’s Hot Published 7:50 am Sunday, January 8, 2023

Warren Central softball player Abby Morgan signed with Holmes Community College in November.

Morgan, a pitcher, had a 10-5 record with a 3.41 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings last season. She also batted .408 with three home runs and 14 RBIs.

Warren Central begins its 2023 on Feb. 11, with a varsity jamboree at Sports Force Parks. It plays Madison Central at home on Feb. 14.