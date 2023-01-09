Basketball roundup: Porter’s Chapel, Vicksburg add to winning streaks Published 10:56 pm Monday, January 9, 2023

1 of 3

Porter’s Chapel Academy enjoyed a big celebration for senior night on Monday, and then a couple of more generic ones for victories.

Ty Mack led three scorers in double figures with 19 points, Noah Porter had 18 points and seven assists, and PCA took down Sharkey-Issaquena Academy 78-62 in the boys’ half of a basketball doubleheader.

PCA’s girls won the first game, 70-45.

Lawson Selby added 17 points and six rebounds for PCA (9-4), which built a double-digit lead by the end of the first quarter and never let SIA get back in it.

Chase Hearn and Jase Jung both had eight points and five rebounds for the Eagles.

Gary Jackson scored a game-high 32 points for Sharkey-Issaquena. Chaz Stevens had 15 points and Tom Davis finished with 14.

Porter’s Chapel won its third consecutive game to start a busy week. Monday’s game was the first of four in five days It will play at Manchester Academy on Tuesday and Deer Creek on Friday, and has a home showdown with MAIS District 3-3A rival Greenville Christian on Thursday night.

Vicksburg 62, Forest Hill 54

Vicksburg High stayed red hot — and atop the MHSAA Region 3-5A standings — by winning on the road at Forest Hill on Monday night.

Malik Franklin scored a game-high 21 points for Vicksburg, and was the only player on his team to reach double figures. Davian Williams added nine points and Tyler Henderson scored seven. Nine Gators had at least one point.

Jimmy Sheriff led Forest Hill (4-9, 0-2 Region 3-5A) with 12 points.

The Gators (19-2, 3-0) won their sixth consecutive game. They will play at Jim Hill Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Porter’s Chapel 70, Sharkey-Issaquena 45

Tiara Sims had another huge game, with 33 points and four steals, to lead the Porter’s Chapel Academy Lady Eagles past Sharkey-Issaquena.

Sims scored 11 points in the second quarter and 11 more in the third as the Lady Eagles built a 45-29 lead through three quarters.

Hannah Henderson also contributed 13 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks for PCA (7-5). Anjel Walton had 11 points and three steals.

Adelee Clark led Sharkey-Issaquena with 11 points and Andi Blair Thomas scored 10.

Vicksburg 65, Forest Hill 48

JaNa Colenburg drained six 3-pointers and scored a team-high 20 points to lead the Vicksburg Missy Gators (18-4, 3-0 MHSAA Region 3-5A) past Forest Hill.

Janiah Caples added 17 points and Layla Carter scored 12 for Vicksburg.

The Missy Gators ran their winning streak to seven in a row and will return to Jackson Friday to play Jim Hill at 6 p.m.