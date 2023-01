Flaggs hosting 2023 City of Vicksburg Town Hall Meeting Published 12:22 pm Monday, January 9, 2023

Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. announced Monday a Town Hall Meeting for citizens regarding 2023 City of Vicksburg plans, projects and more.

The meeting will be on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the Catfish Row Museum, 913 Washington St., from 6 to 7 p.m.

Those who cannot attend in person may submit questions via Facebook Messenger to the City of Vicksburg Facebook page.