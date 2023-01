Sewer line evaluations continue at Grove, Farmer streets in Vicksburg Published 3:09 pm Monday, January 9, 2023

Smoke billows up from a manhole at the intersection of Grove and Farmer streets Monday afternoon as employees for Suncoast Infrastructure smoke test swerve lines in the area. The test is part of an ongoing inspection, evaluation and mapping of city sewer lines required under an agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency. (Photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)