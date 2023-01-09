Warren County Supervisors considering applicants for vacant justice court seat Published 4:29 pm Monday, January 9, 2023

A decision on a replacement for former Justice Court Judge Edwin Woods Jr. could come at Monday’s Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Woods, who was first elected in 2003, served as justice court judge from the Northern District. He resigned from his post in December.

A person does not have to be a lawyer to serve as a justice court judge. The salary of a judge is set by state statute and based on population. The judges in Warren County are paid $50,000 a year.

The supervisors are expected to discuss the position and review résumés from 11 country residents seeking the job. The appointee will serve the remainder of Woods’ unexpired term, which ends in December 2023. Because the office is up for election in 2023, there will be no special election.

Board of Supervisors President Kelle Barfield suggested the board wait until after the Feb. 1 qualifying deadline for the office, adding she learned that at least one person who submitted a resume indicated they were interested in running for the office.

“That had me thinking that some might be willing to fill in in the interim between now and the election,” she said. “Maybe — I’m just throwing this out — we wait three weeks until the February filing deadline and only consider those who would not be running for the job so our appointment doesn’t somehow unfairly advantage somebody who is a candidate for election in November.”

This seat is one of three judges elected to a four-term term in 2019. James Jefferson represents the central district and Jeff Crevitt represents the southern district.

Justice court judges hear a variety of cases including misdemeanor offenses, citations from various law enforcement agencies and civil actions less than $2,500.