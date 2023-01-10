17-year-old shot at Carr Central Apartments in Vicksburg Published 8:17 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

A 17-year-old was shot in Vicksburg Tuesday night and was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.

Shortly before 7 p.m. officers of the Vicksburg Police Department were dispatched to a reported shooting that took place at the Carr Central Apartments, 1805 Cherry St.

The male victim was taken to Merit Health River Region before being transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.

“We do not know his condition, nor the extent of his injuries,” Deputy Chief Mike Bryant said.

This investigation is ongoing, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.