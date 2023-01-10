MDOT TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Alternating ramp closures on Interstate 20 in Warren County Published 11:11 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) began temporary alternating ramp closures Tuesday morning at the Interstate 20 ramps at Flowers and Ceres Industrial Park in Warren County.

The closures, which began at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, will run between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily through Thursday, Jan. 12.

According to a release from MDOT, the closures will allow crews to complete mill and overlay operations at the ramps.

Motorists should drive slowly, and be alert for roadside crews and temporary, alternating ramp closures during hours of operation.