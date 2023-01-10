RIVER CITY QUEENS: Miss Vicksburg, Outstanding Teen crowned Saturday

Published 3:06 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Maddie Snow, second from left, and Morgan Nelson, third from left, smile after being crowned Miss Vicksburg's Outstanding Teen and Miss Vicksburg, respectively. Also pictured with Snow and Nelson are Amanda Harris and Racheal Hollowell. The two women serve as the local directors for the competitions. (Photo Submitted)

Vicksburg is back.

Those were the words spoken by Amanda Harris, one of two local directors for the Miss Vicksburg and Miss Vicksburg’s Outstanding Teen competitions, after crowning two young women on Saturday at the Parkside Playhouse Theatre.

Morgan Nelson won the title of Miss Vicksburg and Maddie Snow won the title of Miss Vicksburg’s Outstanding Teen.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

“We are super excited,” to have crowned a Miss Vicksburg and a Miss Vicksburg’s Outstanding Teen, local director Racheal Hollowell said. “They (Nelson and Snow) are both wonderfully talented, well-spoken and carried themselves so well. We are truly excited.”

For the last four years, neither the Miss Mississippi Competition nor the Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen Competition has had a candidate with the title of Miss Vicksburg, but thanks to Harris and Hollowell, who volunteered to serve as local directors, the River City, as Harris said, is back.

As the newly crowned Miss Vicksburg, Nelson said after she heard her name called, “I was so shocked. You could literally see my mouth drop (in) a video I watched afterward.”

Nelson, who is a Vicksburg resident and a sophomore at Mississippi State University, said she also felt “excited and thankful.”

Snow, who is an eighth grader at the Academy of Innovation, echoed the same sentiments.

“I was very excited,” she said.

Nelson and Snow will go on to compete for their respective state titles, with Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen scheduled to run April 21 through 23 at the Ardis T. Williams Sr. Auditorium, 901 Monroe St.

The Miss Mississippi Competition will be held June 7 through 10 at the Vicksburg Convention Center, 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd.

Reflecting on the support they were shown in volunteering as the Vicksburg local directors, Hollowell said, “This has been an incredible feeling and humbling. “All of Vicksburg supported us extremely well.”

“And we would like to thank all of our sponsors,” Harris said.

Sponsors for the Miss Vicksburg and Miss Vicksburg’s Outstanding Teen competitions include the Parkside Playhouse Theatre; Mulberry Vicksburg; The Ivy Place; City of Vicksburg; Warren County Board of Supervisors; Terry and Wendi Treadwell; Bella La Vita Photography; Lindsay Dedeaux-State Farm Insurance; Cadence Bank; Debra Franco; Levee Street Marketplace; The Biscuit Company; Parish Waterfowl; V105.5 Radio; Cade Law Firm; Sheffield Rentals and Outside the Box Business Center.

“We would also like to give a special thank you to the following businesses for supporting this competition,” Harris said. “They are Overdrive Nutrition, the Cinnamon Tree, Walnut Hills, Paper Plus, Sassafras, Peterson’s, The Dragonfly, Cafe Paradiso, Vicksburg River City Nutrition and Relish.”

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More News

All 5 Warren County Supervisors file for reelection in 2023

Warren County vehicle falls off Kings Point Ferry, driver escapes

City receives animal shelter bids; to name contractor Wednesday

Mozart by Candlelight concert taking place Sunday at Church of the Holy Trinity

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you enjoy unseasonably warm weather?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar