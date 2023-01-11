Lady Vikes rout Terry, clinch berth in Class 6A soccer playoffs

Published 8:43 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

By Staff Reports

Warren Central soccer player Jordan Polk scored two goals and assisted on another in a 5-0 win over Terry on Tuesday. The Lady Vikes clinched a spot in the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs with the victory.

For the first time in four years, Warren Central’s girls’ soccer team is heading to the postseason.

Gloria Hall and Jordan Polk scored two goals apiece, and Warren Central beat Terry 5-0 on Tuesday to earn a spot in the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs.

It’s the program’s first trip to the playoffs since the 2018-19 season. The playoffs begin Jan. 24.

Warren Central (5-9, 2-2 MHSAA Region 6-6A) can also earn the No. 2 seed from Region 6-6A and the right to host a first-round playoff game by beating Pearl on the road on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Melissa Herrle also had a goal and an assist against Terry. Polk and Rachel Opperman had assists, while keepers Haleigh Simmons and Mary Evelyn Hossley combined for the shutout.

Boys
Terry 2, Warren Central 1
Warren Central’s boys’ soccer team is down to its last chance to qualify for the playoffs, following a close loss to Terry on Tuesday.

Kaden Taylor scored Warren Central’s only goal, late in the second half. Terry scored on a penalty kick in the 16th minute and a shot in the 38th.

The Vikings (2-9, 0-4 MHSAA Region 6-6A) must win their last two region games — Friday at Pearl, and Jan. 17 at Northwest Rankin — to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

