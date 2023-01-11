Old Post Files Jan. 11, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Melanie Gaines, local Red Cross secretary for two years, resigns. • The barn of Martis Burnett on the Wilderness Plantation burns. • The Rev. J.C. Greenoe is called to New Albany by the illness of his mother. • Beulah Barker is a malarial fever sufferer.

90 years ago: 1933

George Shirley dies. • Ward Edwards becomes a professional at the National Park Club.

80 years ago: 1943

A daughter is born to Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Stout. • Mrs. Annie Flowerree Cloud dies after an extended illness.

70 years ago: 1953

Mr. and Mrs. R.C. Wilkerson are in New Orleans to see “South Pacific.” • Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Broadwell announce the birth of a son on Jan. 13. • Johnny Mack Brown stars in “Canyon Ambush” at the Strand Theater.

60 years ago: 1963

Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Hart announce the birth of a son, Michael, on Jan. 11. • Burt Lancaster stars in “A Child is Waiting” at the Strand Theater. • Albert T. Gills dies. • Mrs. M. Franco Jr. passes away.

50 years ago: 1973

Mrs. Mae W. Ryals returns from her position as file clerk in the Vicksburg District Corps of Engineer after more than 31 years. • Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Turner announce the birth of a son, Bruce Mason, on Jan. 14. • The Jeff Davis Community Center reopens.

40 years ago: 1983

Libby Melsheimer gets exercise tips from Sissy Penley, instructor, at the Ladies Day program at the Vicksburg Country Club. • Rush McKay resigns his position as VHS head football coach.

30 years ago: 1993

Holley Hadad, former intern for The Vicksburg Evening Post, rejoins the news team as a staff writer. • Warren Central defeats crosstown rival Vicksburg, 3-2, in prep soccer. • Mary Davenport dies.

20 years ago: 2003

Jenny Brannan presents a conflict resolution programs at Beechwood Elementary. • George Lyman Wilson dies. • Vicksburg High School wins the opening powerlifting meet of the season.

10 years ago: 2013

New boundaries for Vicksburg’s new alderman wards will be official in 30 days after the Board of Mayor and Alderman approved two amendments to the city’s election ordinances setting ward and precinct lines.