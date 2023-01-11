St. Aloysius’ Emily Cook wins first Athlete of the Week award for 2023 Published 12:37 pm Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Emily Cook has had a lot of memorable moments in a lot of sports during her high school years, and the latest helped her pull in The Vicksburg Post’s first Athlete of the Week award of 2023.

Cook, a senior basketball player for St. Aloysius, won the award in an online poll by The Vicksburg Post’s readers after receiving 297 of the 586 votes cast.

Vicksburg High basketball player Tyler Henderson finished second, with 129 votes, Warren Central basketball player Ta’Miya Sims was third with 128 and Porter’s Chapel Academy basketball player Ty Mack was fourth with 32.

Cook scored six points and hit the game-winning shot in the final seconds of a 32-30 victory against Adams County Christian on Jan. 6.

Cook is a multi-sport athlete for St. Al. She also competed for the school’s swimming and soccer teams in the fall, and is a member of the cheerleading team.

Congratulations to Emily and the other nominees, and thank you to our readers for voting.

The nominees for the Athlete of the Week award are announced each week on Sunday, and voting is open until midnight Tuesday. Links to the poll will be posted on our Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as at vicksburgpost.com.