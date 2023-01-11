VOICES OF THE FLOODS EPISODE 15: Analysis, One Year After the Veto Published 4:00 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

The latest episode of Voices of the Floods, a podcast by The Vicksburg Post, features analysis and commentary by host Anna Guizerix, more than one year after the Yazoo Pumps Project was vetoed by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Post contacted individuals and federal agencies involved with the project, many of which responded to requests for comment. The episode delves into these statements, the status of the project and what feedback elected officials have for the EPA and the Biden Administration as it pertains to flooding in the South Mississippi Delta.

