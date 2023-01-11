VOICES OF THE FLOODS EPISODE 15: Analysis, One Year After the Veto

Published 4:00 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

The Voices of the Floods Podcast is available on Spotify and Google Podcasts.

The latest episode of Voices of the Floods, a podcast by The Vicksburg Post, features analysis and commentary by host Anna Guizerix, more than one year after the Yazoo Pumps Project was vetoed by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Post contacted individuals and federal agencies involved with the project, many of which responded to requests for comment. The episode delves into these statements, the status of the project and what feedback elected officials have for the EPA and the Biden Administration as it pertains to flooding in the South Mississippi Delta.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

To read the story that corresponds with this episode, click here.

More News

17-year-old shot at Carr Central Apartments in Vicksburg

All 5 Warren County Supervisors file for reelection in 2023

Warren County vehicle falls off Kings Point Ferry, driver escapes

RIVER CITY QUEENS: Miss Vicksburg, Outstanding Teen crowned Saturday

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you support the medical cannabis industry in Vicksburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar