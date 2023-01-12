Birdie Lee “Sophie” Brown Published 9:21 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

Mrs. Birdie Lee ”Sophie” Brown passed away on January 2, 2023, at Merit Health River Region.

Services for Mrs. Brown will be Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Vicksburg City Auditorium. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Survivors include three daughters, Debra Smith, Roberta Bell and Wanda (Marvin) Houston; two sons, Ernest Boykins and Willie Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.