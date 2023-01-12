Birdie Lee “Sophie” Brown

Published 9:21 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

By Staff Reports

Mrs. Birdie Lee ”Sophie” Brown passed away on January 2, 2023, at Merit Health River Region.

Services for Mrs. Brown will be Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Vicksburg City Auditorium. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Survivors include three daughters, Debra Smith, Roberta Bell and Wanda (Marvin) Houston; two sons, Ernest Boykins and Willie Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

More Obits

Rosie Bea Williams

Ida Gaddis Harris 

Marie Smith 

Larry Donell Funches

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you support the medical cannabis industry in Vicksburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar