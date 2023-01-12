David K. Daniels

Published 2:18 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

By Staff Reports

David K. Daniels, 82, passed away on January 11, 2023, at his home. He was born on July 10, 1940, in Silver Creek, Mississippi. David served in the US Navy from 1957 to 1961. He was a longtime farmer of cotton, corn and soybeans, retiring in 2010 as owner of Mid South Farms. He attended First Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Faye Brooks Daniels,; daughter, Tammy Boolos (Todd); grandchildren, Brittany Boolos, Lindsay Boolos and Brooks Boolos, as well as special friend Mike Redditt.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Todd Boolos, Brooks Boolos, Neil Brooks, Bill McRight, Terry New and Mike Redditt.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Kay McDaniel, Lillian Martin and St. Joseph Hospice, particularly Christie Morgan and Lois Defrance.

Memorial donations may be made to Children’s of Ms, Batson Children’s Hospital.

 

 

