Trophy Case: Tristan and Avery Butler Published 3:36 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

Tallulah brothers Tristan and Avery Butler bagged two deer on the same hunt in Madison Parish on Jan. 7.

•

The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com or submit them at vicksburgpost.com/bestbuck and include the names of those pictured, the date and location of the hunt, and the size of the animal. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.