Vicksburg’s Layla Carter nominated for McDonald’s All-American Game Published 12:06 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

Vicksburg High’s Layla Carter has been part of a great team for several years, and now she’s got a chance to be a member of the best all-star team in the country.

The senior guard is one of five players from Mississippi nominated for the prestigious McDonald’s All-American Game.

Carter is a three-year starter who has led the Missy Gators to a 54-19 record in that span, including an 18-4 mark this season. She averaged more than 12 points per game in her first two high school seasons, as well as nearly eight rebounds, three steals and three assists.

A total of 722 players nationwide — 388 girls and 334 boys — were nominated for the McDonald’s All-American Game. The final roster of 24 girls and 24 boys will be announced Jan. 24, at 3 p.m. on ESPN’s “NBA Today” show.

The McDonald’s All-American Game will be played March 28 in Houston and be televised on ESPN2 (girls) and ESPN (boys).

The other Mississippi players nominated are Ridgeland’s Katelyn Brinkley, Germantown’s Madison Booker, Leake Academy’s Miriam Prince and Copiah Academy’s Roge’Ne’ Hillard.

Madison-Ridgeland Academy’s Josh Hubbard was the only Mississippi player nominated for the boys’ game.