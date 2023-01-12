Warren County Land Records Jan. 2 to Jan. 9 Published 12:35 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Jan. 2 to Jan. 9.

Warranty Deeds

*Gary S. Aspin and Angela O. Aspin to Zachary S. Aspin and Jordana R. Aspin, Lot 3, Willow Creek Subdivision No. 1.

*Darcey Berendes to Colin Reynolds, Part of Section 20, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*James Paul Conway III to Juan Carlos Zarate, Part of Lot 14, Leland Pointe Subdivision.

*James R. Cumberland and Mikayla A. Cumberland to Renita L. Jackson, Block B, Lot 135, Marion Park No. 2.

*Stephen M. Kavanaugh to Delish! Brands LLC, Part of Section 18, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Debra Diane Griffith to John Michael Lelonek, Part and Lot 3 of Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Ollie Hardaway Jr. and Enid Hardaway to Nieshia Jones, Part of Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Lot 7, Lake Park Estates No. 9.

*Colton Jade Key and Kayla Ann Kay to Hope E. Kings and Jason S. King, Lot 113 and 115, Speeds.

*Frances Elizabeth Smith to Michael Scott Keen and Tiffany M. Keen, Lot 7, Acadia Ridge.

*Dorothy Meeks to Veronica Neal, Part of Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Brian Sanders to Haley Sanders Mims, Part of Section 5, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

*Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Lot 7, Lake Hill Park; Part of Lot 33, Woodland Hills.

*Richard Cowart Inc to Nileshkmar B. Patel and Nitaben N. Patel, Part of Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

Deeds of Trust

*Zachary S. Aspin, Jordana R. Aspin and Angela O. Aspin to Gary S. Aspin, Lot 3, Willow Creek Subdivision No. 1.

*Colin Reynolds to Darcey Berendes, Part of Section 20, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Blue Oak Properties LLC to Cadence Bank, Lot 166, Enchanted Hills No. 4.

*Cassandra Busby and Patrick Busby to Coastal Community Bank, Lot 6, Sky Wood No. 1.

* Jason S. (Scot) King and Hope E. King to Cadence Bank, Lot 113 and 115, Speeds.

*Joshua A. Carlucci and Chaney R. Carlucci to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Lot 80, Wildwood No. 2.

*Casino Vicksburg LLC to Western Alliance Bank, Section 29, Township 16 North, Range 3 East; Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 3 East; Block 26, No Lots Given, Wharf and Land Resurvey; Block 27, No Lots Given, Wharf and Land Resurvey; Block 32, No Lots Given, Wharf and Land Resurvey; Block 33, No Lots Given, Wharf and Land Resurvey; Block 2, Lots 5 to 10, Wharf and Land Resurvey; Block 3, Lots 14 to 16, Wharf and Land Resurvey; Block 2, Lots 1 to 5, Phelan.

*Coms LLC and NFT CA LLC to Orix Real Estate Capital LLC, Part of Southeast ¼ of Section 3, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Southwest ¼ of Section 2, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Delish Real Estate Holdings to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 18, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Renita L. Jackson to Navy Federal Credit Union, Block B, Lot 135, Marion Park No. 2.

*Nieshia Jones to Liberty Home Mortgage Corporation, Part of Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Lot 7, Lake Park Estates No. 9.

*PRMS LLC and NFTPR LLC to Orix Real Estate Capital LLC, Part of Southeast ¼ of Southeast ¼ of Section 4, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of East ½ of Northeast ½ of Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Roms LLC to Orix Real Estates Capital LLC, Lot 127 and 129, Speeds; Lot 131, Speeds; Part of Lot 126 and 128, Speeds; Part of Lot 130 and 132, Speeds.

*Nileshkumar B. Patel and Nitaben N. Patel to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Lot 46, Twin Creeks Subdivision; Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Maurice Winston and Patricia Winston to RiverHills Bank, Lot 25, Southside Land Co.

Marriage Licenses

*Janerica Elaine Boyd, 28, Mississippi, to Jaclyn Marie Miller, 30, Mississippi.

*McKinley Ragsdale, 53, Mississippi, to Tanya Marie Thomas, 49, Mississippi.

*Joseph Bryan Minter, 38, Arkansas, to Heather Fuller Romedy, 37, Mississippi.

*Scottie Wayne Luke, 49, Mississippi, to Emily Michelle Barnette, 36, Mississippi.

*Morgan Lyndolph White, 82, Mississippi, to Francis Moore Schaffer, 91, Mississippi.

*Joshua Mahlon Jenkins, 24, Mississippi, to McKenzie Leshea White, 22, Mississippi.