Warren County Land Records Jan. 2 to Jan. 9

Published 12:35 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

By Staff Reports

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Jan. 2 to Jan. 9.

Warranty Deeds

*Gary S. Aspin and Angela O. Aspin to Zachary S. Aspin and Jordana R. Aspin, Lot 3, Willow Creek Subdivision No. 1.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

*Darcey Berendes to Colin Reynolds, Part of Section 20, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*James Paul Conway III to Juan Carlos Zarate, Part of Lot 14, Leland Pointe Subdivision.

*James R. Cumberland and Mikayla A. Cumberland to Renita L. Jackson, Block B, Lot 135, Marion Park No. 2.

*Stephen M. Kavanaugh to Delish! Brands LLC, Part of Section 18, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Debra Diane Griffith to John Michael Lelonek, Part and Lot 3 of Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Ollie Hardaway Jr. and Enid Hardaway to Nieshia Jones, Part of Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Lot 7, Lake Park Estates No. 9.

*Colton Jade Key and Kayla Ann Kay to Hope E. Kings and Jason S. King, Lot 113 and 115, Speeds.

*Frances Elizabeth Smith to Michael Scott Keen and Tiffany M. Keen, Lot 7, Acadia Ridge.

*Dorothy Meeks to Veronica Neal, Part of Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Brian Sanders to Haley Sanders Mims, Part of Section 5, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

*Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Lot 7, Lake Hill Park; Part of Lot 33, Woodland Hills.

*Richard Cowart Inc to Nileshkmar B. Patel and Nitaben N. Patel, Part of Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

Deeds of Trust

*Zachary S. Aspin, Jordana R. Aspin and Angela O. Aspin to Gary S. Aspin, Lot 3, Willow Creek Subdivision No. 1.

*Colin Reynolds to Darcey Berendes, Part of Section 20, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Blue Oak Properties LLC to Cadence Bank, Lot 166, Enchanted Hills No. 4.

*Cassandra Busby and Patrick Busby to Coastal Community Bank, Lot 6, Sky Wood No. 1.

* Jason S. (Scot) King and Hope E. King to Cadence Bank, Lot 113 and 115, Speeds.

*Joshua A. Carlucci and Chaney R. Carlucci to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Lot 80, Wildwood No. 2.

*Casino Vicksburg LLC to Western Alliance Bank, Section 29, Township 16 North, Range 3 East; Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 3 East; Block 26, No Lots Given, Wharf and Land Resurvey; Block 27, No Lots Given, Wharf and Land Resurvey; Block 32, No Lots Given, Wharf and Land Resurvey; Block 33, No Lots Given, Wharf and Land Resurvey; Block 2, Lots 5 to 10, Wharf and Land Resurvey; Block 3, Lots 14 to 16, Wharf and Land Resurvey; Block 2, Lots 1 to 5, Phelan.

*Coms LLC and NFT CA LLC to Orix Real Estate Capital LLC, Part of Southeast ¼ of Section 3, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Southwest ¼ of Section 2, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Delish Real Estate Holdings to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 18, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Renita L. Jackson to Navy Federal Credit Union, Block B, Lot 135, Marion Park No. 2.

*Nieshia Jones to Liberty Home Mortgage Corporation, Part of Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Lot 7, Lake Park Estates No. 9.

*PRMS LLC and NFTPR LLC to Orix Real Estate Capital LLC, Part of Southeast ¼ of Southeast ¼ of Section 4, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of East ½ of Northeast ½ of Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Roms LLC to Orix Real Estates Capital LLC, Lot 127 and 129, Speeds; Lot 131, Speeds; Part of Lot 126 and 128, Speeds; Part of Lot 130 and 132, Speeds.

*Nileshkumar B. Patel and Nitaben N. Patel to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Lot 46, Twin Creeks Subdivision; Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Maurice Winston and Patricia Winston to RiverHills Bank, Lot 25, Southside Land Co.

Marriage Licenses

*Janerica Elaine Boyd, 28, Mississippi, to Jaclyn Marie Miller, 30, Mississippi.

*McKinley Ragsdale, 53, Mississippi, to Tanya Marie Thomas, 49, Mississippi.

*Joseph Bryan Minter, 38, Arkansas, to Heather Fuller Romedy, 37, Mississippi.

*Scottie Wayne Luke, 49, Mississippi, to Emily Michelle Barnette, 36, Mississippi.

*Morgan Lyndolph White, 82, Mississippi, to Francis Moore Schaffer, 91, Mississippi.

*Joshua Mahlon Jenkins, 24, Mississippi, to McKenzie Leshea White, 22, Mississippi.

More News

FIRST Lego League robotics competition to be held on Saturday in Vicksburg

Programs scheduled to honor Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday

Nelson, Snow speak on Miss Vicksburg, Teen competition titles

BUDDING INDUSTRY: Vicksburg’s first medical cannabis cultivation facility prepares for distribution

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you support the medical cannabis industry in Vicksburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar