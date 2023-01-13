Antiochian Men honor local first responders with appreciation dinner Published 3:05 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

The Antiochian Men, the men’s group for St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, honored Warren County’s first responders on Tuesday with an appreciation dinner at the church.

Approximately 117 meals were served to the first responders during the dinner, which was held from 4 to 6 p.m. Some of the meals were eaten at the church, while others were either picked up or delivered.

“We wanted to honor those who serve the community by serving them with a good meal,” said the Rev. Gabriel Karam, St. George pastor. “This was one way we could show our appreciation.”

A.MEN president Brian Strickland said the organization invited the Vicksburg Fire and Police departments, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County volunteer fire departments, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Vicksburg National Military Park law enforcement rangers, 911 communications, constables and Warren County Emergency Management to the event.

“Being appreciated is a real good thing,” said Vicksburg Police Lt. Curtis Judge. “With all that’s going on in the world, all the conflict, somebody showing appreciation — that’s a great thing for you.”

Vicksburg Fire Chief Derrick Stamps called the dinner fantastic.

“We got a chance to tour the building; that was very informative to all the members of the fire department,” he said. “I had never been in there before, and we’re really grateful and thankful for them taking their time to show they appreciated all first responders.”