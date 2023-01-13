Basketball roundup: Lady Vikes rally and win again; Vicksburg, PCA roll against league rivals Published 11:40 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

The second half is turning into go time for Warren Central’s girls’ basketball team.

The Lady Vikes won after trailing at halftime for the second game in a row, by holding Terry to 14 points in the final two quarters to surge to a 52-38 victory on Friday.

Warren Central (10-6, 2-0 MHSAA Region 6-6A) trailed by three points at halftime. It was behind by 11 at the half in its region opener against Pearl on Jan. 6.

Ta’Miya Sims scored all 11 of her points in the second half to lead the Lady Vikes to this latest win, and also contributed nine steals.

Zion Harvey scored a game-high 19 points and had six steals for WC, while Jamaiya Sanders chipped in eight points and Jae’la Smith had seven.

Taylor Domino led Terry (7-14, 1-2) with 10 points and Toniah Watts scored eight.

Warren Central won for the fifth time in six games, with three of those coming on the road. It will return home Tuesday at 6 p.m., to face Northwest Rankin.

Vicksburg 67, Jim Hill 45

Janiah Caples finished with a game-high 20 points, six rebounds and four assists as the Vicksburg Missy Gators stayed red hot — and in first place in MHSAA Region 3-5A — by blowing out Jim Hill on the road.

Layla Carter added 19 points and four assists and JaNa Colenburg had 18 points and five steals for Vicksburg (19-4, 4-0 Region 3-5A), which raced to a 20-point lead by halftime and was never threatened in the second half.

The Missy Gators won their eighth consecutive game, which included three on the road against region opponents. They will return home to play Callaway Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Porter’s Chapel 68, Deer Creek 23

Tiara Sims had yet another big game, finishing with 29 points and four steals, and the Porter’s Chapel Academy Lady Eagles won their fifth consecutive game by blowing out Deer Creek on Friday.

Sims had her sixth consecutive game with at least 27 points.

PCA led by 23 points at halftime, and then outscored Deer Creek 26-5 in the third quarter.

PCA only made 3 of its 17 3-point attempts, but shot a blistering 62.8 percent (27-for-43) inside the arc and had 16 steals as a team.

Anjel Walton finished with 18 points — 11 of them in the third quarter — and seven steals for Porter’s Chapel (10-5, 5-2 MAIS District 3-3A). Hannah Henderson had 14 points and eight rebounds, while Sophie Masterson had five points and seven rebounds.

Josie Azlin led Deer Creek with nine points.

PCA can clinch the No. 1 seed in the District 3-3A tournament by beating Benton Academy on the road on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Boys

Vicksburg 55, Jim Hill 48

Tyler Henderson scored eight of his 12 points in the fourth quarter, Davian Williams also scored 12, and Malik Franklin finished with 14 as Vicksburg’s boys’ basketball team knocked off Jim Hill.

Vicksburg (20-2, 4-0 MHSAA Region 3-5A) remained unbeaten in 2023 by winning its seventh game in a row. It reached the 20-win mark for the first time since the 2019-20 season and still has five regular-season games left on the schedule.

Jim Hill (8-9, 0-3) lost its fourth straight game.

Vicksburg hosts Callaway Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Porter’s Chapel 48, Deer Creek 38

Ty Mack had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Lawson Selby finished with 11 points and nine rebounds as Porter’s Chapel used a strong second half to beat Deer Creek.

PCA (11-5, 7-2 District 3-3A) outscored Deer Creek 19-10 in the third quarter to take the lead for good, after trailing by three points at halftime.

Noah Porter also scored 14 points for the Eagles, who were 14-for-21 from the free throw line.

Bo Ray led Deer Creek with 15 points and Tripp Brackeen scored eight.

PCA plays at Benton Academy Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.