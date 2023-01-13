Mississippi State hires Barbay as offensive coordinator Published 1:44 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football head coach Zach Arnett continued to fill his staff on Friday with a major hire, by picking Kevin Barbay as the team’s offensive coordinator.

The 40-year-old Barbay was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Appalachian State, and the offensive coordinator at Central Michigan from 2019-21.

Hired as a full-time college football assistant at age 25 and Division I football assistant by the age of 28, Barbay also has worked at Stephen F. Austin, Florida, Colorado State and Lamar in the past decade.

He played college football at Grambling.

Over the last two seasons, Barbay’s offenses combined to averaged 448 yards per game and rank in the top 20 nationally. His offenses have scored more than 30 points in 56 percent of their games.

“Kevin Barbay is an innovative rising star in college football,” Arnett said. “He’s an outside-of-the-box thinker with a brilliant Xs and Os mind. His offenses have proven to be creative, efficient and explosive, and his attacking offensive philosophy will be an excellent fit for our program.”