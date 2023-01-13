Old Post Files Jan. 13, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Friday, January 13, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Mr. and Mrs. J.G. Behr and daughter leave for Florida to visit relatives. • Mrs. Walter Campbell dies. • Judge William Waggener is on the sick list. • Mr. and Mrs. George Schaffer go to New Orleans on a vacation.

90 years ago: 1933

William Arenz is ill at his home on Jackson Street. • Mrs. S.B. McCarthy is visiting her sister in Lake Providence. • “Flesh” with Wallace Berry is showing at the Saenger Theater.

80 years ago: 1943

Mrs. Humphreys Moors is a patient at Vicksburg Hospital. • Mrs. Margaret H. Jackson dies.

70 years ago: 1953

Mrs. Milton Levy passes away. • Mr. and Mrs. Howard Spicer announce the birth of a son, Charles, on Jan. 16. • Willis Wilson dies. • Dr. A.J. Messina reports for active duty in the U.S. Navy.

60 years ago: 1963

H.W. Hines, Utica resident, dies in Jackson. • Natalie Wood stars in “Gypsy” at the Strand Theater. • Mr. and Mrs. J.B. Middleton of Redwood are the parents of a son, Jay Michael, born Jan. 20.

50 years ago: 1973

Miss Elana Sue Brown is engaged to Albert Leonard Gullett Jr.

40 years ago: 1983

Approximately 7,500 pounds of old roofing material — the result of a buildup of three roofings of The Vicksburg Apartments — is removed in preparation for a new roof and sun deck.

30 years ago: 1993

South Ward Alderman Wayne Smith, who worked his way up the municipal ladder from picking up garbage to becoming one of Vicksburg’s three board members, says he will not seek election to a fourth term.

20 years ago: 2003

Susan Hadad wins the Downtown Christmas giveaway sponsored by Vicksburg Main Street. • Samantha M. Wong is named to the fall semester dean’s list at Texas A&M University. • Cassie Earhart Dickson, weaver, is the featured artist at the Vicksburg Art Association meeting.

10 years ago: 2013

The City of Vicksburg is ranked among the top 13 travel destinations for 2013 by AAA’s “Southern Traveler” and “Midwest Traveler” magazines. • The Vicksburg-Tallulah Regional Airport’s runway, overrun with water from the downpour, will remain closed until further notice. • A suitcase filled with methamphetamine with a street value of a half-million dollars was seized from a passenger bus in a traffic stop on Interstate 20.