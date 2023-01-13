Vicksburg’s Williams and Franklin, WC’s Smith picked for state all-star games

Published 11:02 am Friday, January 13, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

The stars have come out for Warren County’s basketball teams.

Three players — Vicksburg’s Davian Williams and Malik Franklin, and Warren Central’s Jae’la Smith — were selected to play in the Mississippi Association of Coaches all-star games on Thursday.

Williams and Smith were picked to play in the boys’ and girls’ Mississippi Class 4A/5A/6A all-star game, respectively.
The Mississippi all-star game is March 18 at Mississippi College in Clinton.

Williams is averaging 17.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 4.9 assists this season. Smith is Warren Central’s leading scorer and has helped the Lady Vikes to a 9-6 record heading into Friday’s road game at Terry.

Franklin will play in the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game on March 11 in Mobile, Alabama. The senior guard is averaging 15.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 2.1 assists this season.

Franklin’s selection marks the fifth time in six seasons that a Warren County player has been picked for the

Mississippi-Alabama game, which is for current seniors. The selections of Smith and Williams marks the second season in a row that two Warren County players have been selected for the Mississippi all-star game, which is for juniors. Vicksburg’s Franklin and Layla Carter both played in it in 2022.

