WARREN COUNTY ELECTION TRACKER: Candidate Update for Jan. 13 Published 12:18 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

The 2023 election cycle began on Jan. 3 with the opening of the candidate qualifying period.

In Warren County, the candidates that have formally qualified for election as of Jan. 12 are:

Board of Supervisors

Edward Herring, District 1 (Republican)

William Banks, District 2 (Democratic)

Kelle Barfield, District 5 (Independent)

Shawn Jackson, District 3 (Democratic)

Jeffery Pack Holland, District 4 (Independent)

Constable

Troy Kimble, Central District (Independent)

John Heggins, Southern District, (Independent)

Glenn McKay, Northern District (Independent)

Sheriff

Jeff Riggs (Independent)

Martin Pace (Independent)

Justice Court Judge

James E. Jefferson Jr., Central District (Democratic)

Jeffrey Crevitt, Southern District (Independent)

Coroner

Doug Huskey (Independent)

Other County Offices

Jan Hyland Daigre, Circuit Clerk (Republican)

Beverly Johnson, Chancery Clerk (Republican)

Ben Luckett, Tax Assessor (Republican)

State Offices

Kevin Ford, House District 54 (Warren, Yazoo and Issaquena), Republican

The dates to submit candidate qualifying documents are Jan. 3 through Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. For more information about the paperwork needed, potential candidates can either go online to the Secretary of State’s website: https://www.sos.ms.gov/elections-voting or go to the Circuit Clerk’s Office, located on the second floor of the Warren County Courthouse.

For those choosing to run with the Democrat or Republican parties, the Primary Elections will be on Aug. 8, 2023. If runoffs are necessary, they will be on Aug. 29.

The General Election will be on Nov. 7.

Mississippi state statute requires a majority (50 percent plus one) votes to win statewide or state district offices. Senate and House Seats are not included in this new law. If a runoff is needed for those offices, that will take place on Nov. 28.