St. Aloysius football defensive lineman Jax Oglesby was selected to play in the Magnolia Sports Association Senior Bowl all-star game on Jan. 15 at noon East Central Community College.

Oglesby played on both the offensive and defensive lines for St. Al this season. On defense, he had 54 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles.

Oglesby is one of several Warren County players who will participate in the Magnolia Sports Association’s all-star games this weekend.

Vicksburg High defensive back Kearris Gilliam and Warren Central defensive lineman Demarcus Jones will both play in the Senior Bowl game. In the Future Elite game for underclassmen, St. Aloysius defensive back Carson Smith, and Warren Central defensive linemen Ronnie Blossom and Larry Reynolds are on the roster. St. Al offensive coordinator Kacy Presley and Vicksburg High defensive coordinator Christopher Lacey will also be among the coaches.

The all-star weekend begins Saturday, with a senior bowl skills competition at noon. The Future Elite game follows at 5 p.m. On Sunday, the Senior Bowl game is at noon. A battle of the bands will be held at halftime. Admission for the all-star games is $10 for adults and $5 for children. The admission for the skills competition is $5.