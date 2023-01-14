Old Post Files Jan. 13, 1923-2023

100 years ago: 1923

Mary Fitz-Hugh and Roberta McKnight win prizes in the Robert E. Lee essay contest. • Mrs. Will Raworth entertains at cards.

90 years ago: 1933

Aubrey Hirsch and China Whitfield are married. • Mr. and Mrs. Sidney Teller return from a pleasant visit with friends in Nashville. • Mrs. John Welsh and son are the guests of Mr. and Mrs. John Brunini.

80 years ago: 1943

Mr. and Mrs. James Weeden celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary. • Mrs. C.W. Williams suffers a broken shoulder in a fall at her home. • R.F. Evans Sr. is elected president of the Merchants Credit Association.

70 years ago: 1953

Services are held for Ben Stafford. • Mr. and Mrs. Robert Turner announce the birth of a daughter, Martha Ann, on Jan. 19. • Tom Brabston is elected president of the Warren County Conservation League.

60 years ago: 1963

Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Brown announce the birth of a son, Billy Jay, on Jan. 14. • Mr. and Mrs. W. Massey announce the birth of a son, John, on Jan 16.

50 years ago: 1973

The steamboat Sprague, awaiting repair in New Orleans, is struck by a barge, damaging the starboard slightly. • The First National Bank reports a good year in 1972 and E.W. Haining, president, predicts a prosperous year ahead for the Vicksburg area.

40 years ago: 1983

Fire destroys the Beer Barn on U.S. 61 South. • Victoria Kristen Warren celebrates her second birthday. • Dennis and Gail Walker announce the birth of a daughter, Amy Suzanne, on Jan. 17.

30 years ago: 1993

Harrah’s announces Tom Dingman will be general manager of the firm’s Vicksburg development. • Teacher assistants in the Vicksburg Warren School District want a 15 percent raise in pay for the 1993-94 school year. • Annie Mae Jenkins dies.

20 years ago: 2003

Vicksburg Mural Committee chairman Nellie Cladwell is named community volunteer of the year by the Mississippi Tourism Association. • Todd C. Martin, Elvis impersonator, performs at Maxwell’s Restaurant & Lounge. • Madison Brooke Dixion celebrates her second birthday.

10 years ago: 2013

VFW Post Cmdr. Tom Tinney shakes hands with Jack Richardson, an eighth-grader at Warren Central Junior High School, the winner of the Patriot Pen essay contest. • Luck Eckstein, tenth-grader at St. Aloysius, shakes hands with World War II veteran P.J. Montalbano after winning the Voice of Democracy essay contest.

