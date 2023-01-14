Who’s Hot Published 7:55 am Saturday, January 14, 2023

Vicksburg High defensive back Kearris Gilliam was selected to play in the Magnolia Sports Association Senior Bowl football all-star game on Jan. 15 at noon East Central Community College.

Gilliam, a cornerback, had 30 tackles and a team-high four interceptions for the MHSAA Region 2-5A champion Gators this season.

Gilliam is one of six Warren County players who will participate in the Magnolia Sports Association’s all-star games this weekend.

St. Aloysius defensive lineman Jax Oglesby and Warren Central defensive lineman Demarcus Jones will both play in the Senior Bowl game. In the Future Elite game for underclassmen, St. Aloysius defensive back Carson Smith, and Warren Central defensive linemen Ronnie Blossom and Larry Reynolds are on the roster. St. Al offensive coordinator Kacy Presley, Vicksburg High defensive coordinator Christopher Lacey and Warren Central assistant Cedric Jackson will also be among the coaches.

The all-star weekend begins Saturday, with a senior bowl skills competition at noon. The Future Elite game follows at 5 p.m. On Sunday, the Senior Bowl game is at noon. A battle of the bands will be held at halftime. Admission for the all-star games is $10 for adults and $5 for children. The admission for the skills competition is $5.