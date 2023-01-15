Trophy Case: Fin Reeves Published 7:55 am Sunday, January 15, 2023

Fin Reeves, 9, shot his first deer on New Year’s Day while hunting near Selma, Alabama. He is a fourth-grader at Beechwood Elementary.

•

The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com or submit them at vicksburgpost.com/bestbuck and include the names of those pictured, the date and location of the hunt, and the size of the animal. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.