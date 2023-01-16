Michael Kenneth Lloyd Published 9:44 am Monday, January 16, 2023

Michael Kenneth Lloyd, 77, passed away January 13, 2023, after a short illness surrounded by the family he loved. Mike was born on January 20, 1945, in Jackson, MS to Willard Cecil and Aline Mason Lloyd. When he was six, his family moved to Warren County where he attended county schools. He graduated from Culkin Academy in 1963 where he participated in football, basketball and track. He attended Hinds Jr. College where he played football and graduated with an Associates Degree in 1966.

Mike met Cheryl Rae McIntyre at Hinds and they married in November 1966. They had two sons and were active in their sports and music endeavors, especially in the Warren Central Big Blue Band Booster Club. And years later they enjoyed two of their grandchildren being in Big Blue.

From their marriage in 1966, they were active in the ministries of Hawkins UMC and especially enjoyed working with the youth and chaperoning Reach Out Choir tours. Mike served on many church committees and ministries at Hawkins and was Lay Leader for many years. He especially enjoyed being a part of the Becomers Sunday School Class where he was a member for over 50 years. When Mike was in good health, he also enjoyed volunteering at the Storehouse Community Food Pantry.

Mike retired in January 2008 from the Geotechnical and Structures Lab at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center with 42 years of service as a Materials Engineering Technician.

Mike is predeceased by his parents and brother-in-law Donald Faulkner. He is survived by his wife of 56 years; his sons, William Michael Lloyd (Sonia) of Baton Rouge, LA and Steven Ray Lloyd (Stephanie) of Vicksburg; his grandchildren, Steven Jacob Lloyd of Seattle, WA, Sara Alene Lloyd of Denver, CO and Clara Feres Lloyd of Baton Rouge, LA. He is also survived by his brother, Robert Lloyd (Mary) of Collierville, TN, and his sisters Bettye Faulkner of Madison, MS and Kay Cummins (Robbie) of Hattiesburg, MS, and his brother-in-law James McIntyre (Shirley).

Mike’s family appreciates all the love and support given to us the last few months by family and friends, the staff at Shady Lawn, and these last three weeks especially the ICU nurses at River Region and Dr. Dawinder Sohal his nephrologist.

Services were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17 at Hawkins United Methodist Church. Visitation was from 12:30 p.m. until the hour of service. Pallbearers were Jimmy McIntyre, Bob Walters, Richard VanDenAkker, Victor Cain, Burkett Martin, Sonny Jones, Joe Tom, and Brian Green.

Honorary Pallbearers were the members of the Becomers Sunday School Class at Hawkins UMC and former co-workers in the “Concrete Lab.”

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hawkins UMC, 3736 Halls Ferry Rd, Vicksburg, MS, 39180.