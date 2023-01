PET OF THE WEEK: Meet Moppsy, the border collie mix with a big grin Published 3:03 pm Monday, January 16, 2023

Meet Moppsy, an adult female border collie mix with the best toothy grin. Moppsy is black and white in color with a long coat. She’s estimated to be between 1 and 2 years old. Adopt her from the Vicksburg-Warren Humane Society today.