Vote now in The Post’s Athlete of the Week contest Published 10:21 am Monday, January 16, 2023

Voting is under way for The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week contest!

This week’s nominees are soccer players Amari Johnson (Vicksburg) and Dalton Windham (St. Aloysius), and basketball players Tiara Sims (Porter’s Chapel) and Zion Harvey (Warren Central).

Windham, a sophomore for St. Aloysius’ boys’ soccer team, scored the game-winning goal in a 1-0 victory against East Rankin Academy on Jan. 9.

Johnson, a freshman girls’ soccer player for Vicksburg High, had four goals and one assist in a 7-0 victory against Greenville on Jan. 10 that clinched the team’s fourth consecutive MHSAA Region 3-5A championship.

Sims, a senior for Porter’s Chapel Academy’s girls’ basketball team, averaged 29.5 points and 3.3 steals as the Lady Eagles won all four of their games this week.

Harvey, a sophomore guard with Warren Central’s girls’ basketball team, had 19 points and six steals in a 52-38 victory against Terry on Jan. 13.

Voting is open at this link until midnight Tuesday; you can vote more than once; and you can vote once per hour until the deadline.