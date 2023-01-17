Hinds CC recognizes IDEAList employees — Vicksburg employee among honorees Published 9:53 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Hinds Community College has selected its first group of honorees in its new employee recognition program called IDEAList, and a Vicksburg-Warren Campus staff member is among the honorees.

IDEALists can be nominated by anyone at the college or the community. They model the IDEALS as identified in the college values of Integrity, Diversity, Excellence, Accountability, Leadership and Stewardship.

The honorees are as follows:

Tershuna Bass of Terry, instructional designer for eLearning, Raymond Campus. A Hinds graduate, she has been with the college for three years. She teaches, develops and redesigns courses and curriculums, and creates training materials and guides for employees, instructors and students.

Julie Clark of Brandon, Director of the Center for Teaching and Learning, Raymond Campus. She has worked at Hinds for 4 ½ years. She gives instructional support for faculty members, develops and redesigns courses and curriculums, and creates training materials and guides for employees, instructors and students.

Dana Harpole of Vicksburg, Maintenance Technician, Vicksburg-Warren Campus. A Hinds graduate, she has been with the college for 14 ½ years. She started to work at the college in 2008 and began taking classes in 2016, earning an electrical technology degree in 2019. She handles all maintenance requests and facility set-up for the campus.

Jackie Jackson of Raymond, Administrative Assistant in the President’s Office, Raymond Campus. A Hinds alumnus, she has been employed at the college for 22 ½ years. She handles phone calls, budgets, travel, booking the President’s Conference Room as well as recording and maintaining minutes for the Board of Trustees and Executive Leadership Team meetings.

Jeffrey Johnson of Bolton, Director of Physical Plant & Maintenance, Jackson Campus. A Hinds graduate, he has been employed with the college for six years. He is in charge of the regular care and maintenance of the campus buildings and grounds “to ensure the campus is aesthetically pleasing, properly repaired, well-maintained and safe.”

Wendy Lingle of Pearl, Dean of Nursing, Nursing/Allied Health Center. A Hinds graduate, she has been employed at the college for 10 years. She oversees nursing programs at NAHC, Rankin and Vicksburg.

Karen Mays of Jackson, Assessment Lab Coordinator, Jackson Campus. She has been employed at Hinds for 10 years. Her responsibilities include coordinating all assessment lab activities, monitoring the daily operation of the lab, and reporting test data as well as other assigned departmental duties.

Renita Ragsdale of Clinton, Administrative Assistant to the Dean of Technology, Utica Campus. A Hinds graduate, she has been employed at the college for 14 years. In her role she performs tasks from creating purchase orders to building classes to compiling monthly highlights; in addition to teaching Business Office Technology courses.

Brad Smith of Brandon, Photographer/Photo Archivist, Raymond Campus. A Hinds graduate, he has been employed at the college for nearly two years. He photographs Hinds events at all six campuses, creates cover photography for Hindsight magazine, maintains equipment for the Community Relations Department and archives all photographs.

Emily Thomas of Richland, Business Services System Analyst, Raymond Campus. A Hinds graduate, she has worked at Hinds for 8 ½ years. She troubleshoots and find solutions to issues or problems within Navigator and researches and tests improvements to the system.